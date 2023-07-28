Spotlight Placed on Railroad Safety After Whitesboro Accident

UTICA, N.Y. -- Every day in central New York, hundreds of trains pass through along the railroads. Despite how busy the railroads are, people still venture onto the tracks, sometimes with tragic consequences.
Thursday night's accident in which a man was struck and killed by a CSX train in Whitesboro while filming, serves as a reminder that being on the tracks is not only dangerous, it's also illegal.
"First and foremost, people shouldn't be on the tracks, that's specifically in the railroad law. It's also a trespass under the penal law," Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol said.
Despite this, people across the county still trespass on railroads.
One reason is because of a social media trend where people film trains passing them on railroads.
"If you're focusing on one track and there’s something coming on another track, by the time you realize something is wrong, it will be too late," Sheriff Maciol explained.
What makes being on the tracks so dangerous, the length needed to stop a train. Trains on the CSX line, for instance, travel anywhere from 55 to 75 mph.
"By the time the operator sees an emergency and they apply the full emergency braking system a full mile to stop. So, if it's a person or a car, they're not going to be able to avoid that collision and with a freight train that's a mile long, nothing is going to be able to survive that impact," Sheriff Maciol said.
With there being hundreds of thousands of miles of railroads in the United States, policing every single mile of rail is nearly impossible.
That's why the Sheriff says if you see something on the tracks, say something.
"If people see kids on the tracks, or adults on the tracks or any suspicious activity, please notify law enforcement so we can remove them before tragedy happens," Sheriff Maciol said.