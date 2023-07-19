Spring Farm Cares Caring for Neglected Elderly Horse

CLINTON, N.Y. -- Spring Farm Cares in Clinton is caring for an elderly horse that came to them from Susquehanna SPCA.

The video below might be a bit difficult to look at.

'Freddie' is estimated to be in his late 20s.

He was emaciated when he arrived at Spring Farm Cares.

Freddie will live the remainder of his life with the staff there, who are looking forward to giving him the intensive care and love he needs.

He came to them with many painful issues, including a facial laceration so deep the bone was exposed.