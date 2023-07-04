Springfield's 109th July Fourth Parade—One of the Oldest in the Nation

SPRINGFIELD, N.Y. -- The 109th annual Springfield Fourth of July parade took place earlier today.
The parade is the oldest in all of New York State and one of the oldest parades in the entire nation.
According to Grand Marshall Fred Cuthbert, who previously announced the parade for 30 years, the crowd was one of the biggest he's seen.
Cars were parked miles away from the Springfield Community Center, which is where the parade ended.
In addition to the parade, there were live music performances, food, raffles and other activities.
There was also a flag dedication held for Jane Prior, who passed away last July at the age of 89. The flag was presented by Cuthbert, and the dedication was by the Springfield Historical Society.