SQSPCA hosting 'Community Cat Forum' on Thursday

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SQSPCA) will be hosting a 'Community Cat Forum' on Thursday at 4 p.m.
“Community cats” is a term used by the American SPCA to describe outdoor, un-owned, free-roaming cats. The SQSPCA Executive Director, Stacie Haynes got a panel of animal welfare specialists and advocates together to address growing community cat issues in Otsego County.
“Year after year, our organizations are overwhelmed with the need to help community cats. These are seemingly homeless cats with either no caretaker or a caretaker who has become overwhelmed. We see these cats in all types of unfortunate situations, all year round: sick, injured, suffering and reproducing, continually increasing the population in need," Haynes said.
According to Haynes, the panel's goals are to connect those who care about 'community cats' in Otsego County, acknowledge the scope of the need, provide information on how a Trap/Neuter/Vaccinate/Return program could be good for the area and allow animal shelter leaders to share. Following the panel discussion, the public will also be able to share.
The shelter is located at 5082-5088 State Route 28 in Cooperstown. The event is free and open to the public.