Srebrenica Walk, a walk to remember

Utica, N.Y. -- The event honors and remembers over 8,000 victims, mostly men, who were executed by Serbian forces in, and around the town of Srebrenica, in eastern Bosnia on and around July 11 of 1995.
Town of Srebrenica was besieged by Serbian military and paramilitary units under direct control of now convicted war criminals General Ratko Mladic and Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic.
Srebrenica also became a place where thousands of people from neighboring villages and towns found refuge and it was declared the UN Safe Zone.
However, it did not stop Serb forces from entering Srebrenica on July 11 of 1995, separating men from women and children and executing them within four days.
Srebrenica Walk, metaphorically represents all survivors who were forced to hide in the woods and mountains and who walked for miles in order to reach the town of Tuzla and other safe zones in order to escape persecution. Many of them, unfortunately never reached safe zones and many died in the woods from gun fire, diseases, lack of food and water, exhaustion.
Each year, in Bosnia, they organize a March for Peace in which thousands of people walk on the routes that once survivors walked. With this act BACA remembers and honors all those who died and those who survived this horrible event.