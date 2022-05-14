St. Elizabeth College of Nursing 2022 graduation

UTICA, NY – For the first time in 3 years, the Saint Elizabeth College of Nursing was able to hold its graduation in person.
The one-hundred sixteenth commencement ceremonies took place Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, directly across the street from Saint Elizabeth’s hospital.
In a time when the Covid pandemic demonstrated how important the need for nurses are, 45 new nurses received their diplomas in front of family, friends and other loved ones.
One thing that the nursing instructors have noticed over the years is the increase in diversity amongst the nursing students.
"I think because we have patients of those different cultures, and different nationalities,” says Dean of Student and Faculty Development, Julie Wells-Tsiatos, “now we're having nurses who are able to understand the culture and the rituals, and the health care preferences because we are graduating such a diverse population of students".
Officials say many of the graduating nurses will remain in the area, and become part of the staff at MVHS.