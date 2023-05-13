St. Elizabeth College of Nursing celebrates 117th commencement

UTICA, NY - If the Covid 19 pandemic taught us anything, it's the importance of, and the desperate need for, nurses.
It was a perfect day Saturday, as the St. Elizabeth College of Nursing celebrated its 117th commencement exercises. Over 50 nursing students, led by bag pipers, proceeded from the College of Nursing, to the Mary, Mother of Our Savior Parish across the street, for their graduation ceremony.
It wasn't an easy road for these future nurses as their academic careers started during the height of the pandemic, but Dean of Faculty & Student Development, Julie Wells-Tsiatsos, says they really stepped up to the challenges.
"Nurses are at the bedside, and nurses are the ones that are primarily responsible for being that patient's caregiver, and advocate. It's really important for these students to now go out into the health care field, whether it's acute care, or long term care, just being out there taking care of the patients in our community".
Congratulations to the class of 2023.