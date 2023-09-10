St. George Mediterranean Festival Continues

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- The 12th annual St. George Orthodox Church Mediterranean Festival continues on today.
The Festival kicked off yesterday as a way to enjoy authentic Lebanese and Greek food, while also providing Earthquake Relief in the Middle East.
The event is located at 350 Higby Rd. in New Hartford.
A variety of grilled gyros, tabbouleh, hummus, grape leaves, rice pudding, fried dough and Baklava Sundaes will be on the menu at the Festival. There will be beer and wine available as well.
The 12th annual Mediterranean Festival also features craft vendors, raffles and music.
According to a news release:
"This year, a portion of the proceeds from the festival will go to the continued support of the victims of the devastating earthquake that struck Syria, Turkey, and Lebanon earlier this year."
“When the quakes happened, the church community immediately stepped up, sending much-needed support to families in the region, but the need still exists - so many were lost, so many areas were just destroyed,” Event Chairperson Cindy Nimey said.
The Mediterranean Festival began at noon on Saturday and will continue on at noon today.
The event is rain or shine, and parking to those who attend is free.