ONEIDA, N.Y – St. Patrick’s Elementary will be holding its 100th Anniversary Celebration on Nov. 5.
The school foundation will be hosting a gala in celebration of the schools major milestone. The Gala will be held at The Kallet Civic Center from 7p.m. until 10 p.m.
The school says they are committed to faith development, academic excellence, and service to others.
The Rev. John H. McGraw came to St. Patrick’s Church back in Oct. 1913 with a goal to build a parochial school. The school opened its doors to students on Sept. 7, 1921.
Since that time, pre-kindergarten programs for 3-year-olds and 4 years olds have been added as well as a before school program, and an after school program.