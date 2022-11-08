St. Paul's Church reclaims old church bell

ONEIDA, N.Y. -- St. Paul's United Methodist Church was able to reclaim a church bell that was located at their former church location on North Lake Street.
The church was built in December of 1890 and over the years its membership has outgrown the old location. They moved to the new location in Oneida in 1962.
The bell had to be removed by crane from the steeple before being transported.
"It would have been a major loss to the members, and it really is an important remembrance of where St. Paul's came from," St. Paul's Church Trustee, Don Davidson said.
The Congregation is planning on refurbishing the bell and putting it on display at its current location on Sayles Street.