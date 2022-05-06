Stabbing arrest in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. - An Oneonta woman is facing charges after police say she stabbed a man causing serious injury and uncontrolled bleeding.
Oneonta Police responded to a domestic dispute at Fonda Avenue Friday. Police say during the dispute, 36-year-old Melissa Scott of Oneonta displayed a large knife and stabbed the 34-year-old male victim.
The man was transported to A.O. Fox emergency room for treatment but was then transferred to Albany Medical Center to receive a higher level of care. Police say as of 7:00 p.m. Friday evening, the status of the victim is unknown.
Scott is charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Police say Scott was held at the City of Oneonta lock up on a $15,000 cash bail and $150,000 bond.