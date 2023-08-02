NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. -- Two men are facing charges after a stabbing on Main Street in New York Mills.
Police said it happened around 9:00 p.m. on Monday.
NYMP said a man was stabbed in his lower torso and was taken to the hospital.
Updated information from the police stated that the victim has been released from the hospital and is expected to be OK.
Police arrested 43-year-old Kristian Lasher and 39-year-old Simon Lasher, brothers.
The NYMP chief said the victim, from Utica, was visiting a friend in the Schoolhouse Apartments on Main Street.
Kristian Lasher, who is on parole, also lived in the complex.
Police said the alleged stabbing happened in a stairwell.
The Lashers are being held in the Oneida County Jail; both are charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.