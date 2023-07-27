Stabbing on North Prospect Street in Herkimer

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- It was reported to the NEWSChannel 2 newsroom that there was a stabbing in Herkimer.
The alleged stabbing took place on North Prospect Street at Park Avenue, near the post office.
The incident took place before 3:30 p.m.
The Herkimer Police Chief Mike Jory said that a man was stabbed in the upper back.
He was taken to the hospital, and is expected to be OK.
The suspect was taken into custody immediately, officials said.
Jory said that Ronald J. Stevens, 40, from Village of Ilion was arrested and charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
There are no more updates at this point on the victim.