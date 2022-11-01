Starter kits made for previously homeless/sheltered individuals moving into new homes

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- United Way of the Mohawk Valley (United Way MV) partnered with CONMED to create "Welcome Home Kits" for previously homeless/sheltered individuals who are now moving into a new home.
Because these individuals usually do not have many belongings to get themselves started, when moving into a new home, staples, such as cookware, towels, and bedding can be a challenge, especially when buying these items can be an extra financial burden.
“Oftentimes clients will have to choose between having basic household items or purchasing food. A can of soup from a food pantry doesn’t help if you have no can opener, or way of purchasing one. People need basic items to achieve housing stability. The items in these kits fill that gap and allow our clients to focus their energy and resources on their other needs," United Way MV Director of Community Impact, Betty-Joan Beaudry said.
Funding from United Way MV and CONMED helped purchase items for the kits. Volunteer CONMED employees, packed 50 large totes full of the items that would be given to those in need.
Through United Way MV's Coordinated Entry System, individuals in need are linked with local homelessness system providers. The system then connects those in need with housing options that meet their needs. Through this same system the "Welcome Home Kits" will be given out.
For more information on housing and homelessness visit the United Way's website.