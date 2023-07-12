State agriculture seeks input for USDA funding to build food resiliency

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball announced Friday the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets is eligible to receive nearly $20 million through a new United States Department of Agriculture and Markets (USDA) grant opportunity.
Funds through the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program (RFSI) will be used to provide grants for infrastructure projects that expand capacity, create new markets for the state’s producers and food processors, and strengthen the New York food system.
Funding from this program would support projects that expand capacity and infrastructure for the aggregation, processing, manufacturing, storing, transporting, wholesaling, or distribution of targeted local and regional agricultural products.
Eligible projects may include, but are not limited to:
- Expand capacity for processing, aggregation and distribution of agricultural products to create more and better markets for producers;
- Modernize manufacturing, tracking, storage, and information technology systems;
- Enhance worker safety through adoption of new technologies or investment in equipment or facility improvements;
- Improve the capacity of entities to comply with federal, state, and local food safety requirements;
- Improve operations through training opportunities;
- Support construction of a new facility;
- Modernize or expand an existing facility (including expansion and modifications to existing buildings and/ or construction of new buildings at existing facilities);
- Construction of wastewater management structures, etc.;
- Modernize processing and manufacturing equipment; and
- Develop, customize, or install equipment that reduces greenhouse gas emissions, increases efficiency in water use, improves air and/or water quality, and/or meets one or more of USDA’s climate action goals.
Open Comment Period and Webinars
As the Department develops this program for approval by USDA, it is conducting outreach to food system stakeholders through an open comment period and a series of webinars. The information gathered will help the Department to better access the priorities and needs for these types of grants in New York. The public comment period will open on July 13 through July 28. Industry producers and stakeholders can provide feedback through this comment form and/or register to join a stakeholder discussion group.
- Open webinar: Thursday, July 13, 2:00 - 3:30 p.m.
Agricultural producer group organizations and agricultural cooperatives: Monday, July 24, 3:00 - 4:30 p.m.
Processor/ distributor stakeholder webinar: Tuesday, July 25, 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Technical Service providers/ organizations serving historically underserved producers: Tuesday, July 25, 2:00 - 3:30 p.m.