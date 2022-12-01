State awarded $28 million to help low-income students succeed in college

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Hochul announced Thursday that the state has been awarded $28 million to increase college and career readiness, for over 6,200 low-income students.
The seven-year Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR) grant, comes from the U.S. Department of Education to help students succeed in college.
"My administration is committed to expanding equitable access to higher education for all of New York's students. By providing resources to students from low-income households, we are eliminating barriers to a post-secondary education and ensuring all New Yorkers have the tools needed to thrive. Setting our students up for success will help put them at the greatest competitive advantage in our state, nation, and beyond," Hochul said.
Starting in the seventh grade, students will have access to support services like tutoring, homework assistance, academic counseling, mentoring and more through their freshman year. Parents will also be provided with services.
New York is one of two states to receive the funding in 2022 from the DOE. This is the fourth time the state has received the award.