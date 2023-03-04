State Comptroller looks at food insecurity in March report

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT... Additional snow and sleet up to one inch. * WHERE...Northern Oneida, Southern Oneida and Otsego counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS... Slick and snow covered surfaces possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&