State Comptroller looks at food insecurity in March report

(WKTV) - Around 800,000 New York households experienced food insecurity at some point between 2019-21, according to a report from the state comptroller's office.
The number declined during the COVID-19 pandemic due to federal relief programs and the expansion of federal food assistance programs.
Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli raised the concern that food insecurity may grow as federal benefits lapse. Notably, additional Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits expired on March 1.
“With all the challenges people are facing during these difficult times, we should ensure New Yorkers don’t go hungry. Our nation’s nutrition programs should be expanded to help those who are struggling to feed themselves and their families,” said DiNapoli.
This is the second report from State Comptroller DiNapoli’s office examining issues impacting New Yorkers in need. His first report examined poverty trends.