State DEC Seeks Feedback on the Solar Industry

UTICA, N.Y. (WKTV) -- The New York State Department of Environmental Conversation is considering regulatory changes when it comes to the management of end-of-life solar panels.
The State DEC wants to gather more information about the current management practices used by the solar industry.
They say that results from the survey will assist in rulemaking efforts "to create more streamlined standards" for the management of spent solar panels.
"Survey questions include types of solar panels and components being managed, storage and packaging of end-of-life solar panels, transportation of end-of-life solar panels, management of solar panels at recycling and/or disposal facilities, and components derived from recycling of solar panels," a release states.
If you're interested in giving your feedback, the DEC invites you to fill out a solar panel survey here. The survey closes Wednesday, July 12, 2023.