State DMV receives Secure Driver License Award

NEW YORK -- The New York State DMV received the 2022 Secure Driver License Award from the Coalition.
This award is given each year to raise awareness of the importance of advanced security features in government-issued identification documents, which help to reduce identity theft and fraud.
“We at DMV are honored to receive such an important award that recognizes the work we have done to make sure that the driver licenses and non-driver ID cards we provide New Yorkers are as secure as possible. Our identity documents utilize the most state-of-the art security features currently on the market, making them nearly impossible to counterfeit. It is our priority to continue our pursuit of the latest and greatest in this field and stay one step ahead of criminals,” DMV Commissioner, Mark J.F. Schroeder said.
The award recognizes features such as:
· Embossed text and images.
· A redesign of the clear windows in the card and the state seal through a system called multiple laser etching to greatly reduce the ability for it to be imitated.
· Two images – the ID holder’s photo and birth month and year—are engraved into the card so that an irregularly-shaped image in the right center of the card changes depending on the angle it is viewed at.
· On the Enhanced Driver License and NDID, the embedded chip is now exposed.
· The DMV does not reveal other security features to ensure the integrity of those safeguards.
For more information visit the DMV's website.