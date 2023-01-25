 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 7 PM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 5 to 8 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 7 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango and Otsego counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Any wintry mix will change to rain by the
overnight hours as temperatures rise slightly.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

State DOT clears roads in preparation for icy conditions

  • Updated
  • 0

DOT Plows on the ready

UTICA, N.Y. -- State DOT plows were ahead of the storm Wednesday, out clearing the roads in preparation for icy conditions.

"In the Utica area state roads, 12, 5, 8, 5s, 5a, those are the roads we are responsible for in this area," Heather Tehan, NYS DOT Public Information Officer said. 

The DOT had a full staff on Wednesday, crews were out in full force salting, plowing and clearing the roads. They say it's been a busy year despite having less snow than in previous years.

"We've still been using a lot of salt with the conditions we've had...we've had a lot of icy conditions even though we haven't had a lot of snow," Tehan said. 

The DOT reminds the public of its motto 'whether it's ice or snow, take it slow.'

"Leave enough distance between you and the car in front of you, make sure your car is ready for the conditions, tires inflated, keep headlights on, avoid cruise control in these types of conditions and give yourself extra time to get to your destination safely," Tehan said. 

If you would like to be a part of the DOT Team, they do have a few positions open, six to be exact. They say this area is fully staffed and ready to go though.

