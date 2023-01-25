State DOT clears roads in preparation for icy conditions

UTICA, N.Y. -- State DOT plows were ahead of the storm Wednesday, out clearing the roads in preparation for icy conditions.
"In the Utica area state roads, 12, 5, 8, 5s, 5a, those are the roads we are responsible for in this area," Heather Tehan, NYS DOT Public Information Officer said.
The DOT had a full staff on Wednesday, crews were out in full force salting, plowing and clearing the roads. They say it's been a busy year despite having less snow than in previous years.
"We've still been using a lot of salt with the conditions we've had...we've had a lot of icy conditions even though we haven't had a lot of snow," Tehan said.
The DOT reminds the public of its motto 'whether it's ice or snow, take it slow.'
"Leave enough distance between you and the car in front of you, make sure your car is ready for the conditions, tires inflated, keep headlights on, avoid cruise control in these types of conditions and give yourself extra time to get to your destination safely," Tehan said.
If you would like to be a part of the DOT Team, they do have a few positions open, six to be exact. They say this area is fully staffed and ready to go though.