State lawmakers honor high school state champs in CNY

SAUQUOIT, N.Y. -- The pinnacle of the high school sports world is winning a state championship. Athletes work toward that their entire lives in order to hoist that New York State shaped plaque with their teammates.
In the Utica area, three separate state titles were won over the 2021-22 scholastic year. Those were as follows:
- New Hartford: Girls Varsity Soccer
- New Hartford: Grayson Gall (Gymastics)
- Sauqouit-New Hartford: Charlie Tibbitts (Wrestling)
On Thursday, those athletes were recognized by State Assemblyman, Brian Miller, and State Senator, Joseph Griffo with resolutions.
"They're balancing their academics as well as their athletics and it shows true discipline and commitment which are going to be really important elements as they try and become successful in ther life," Senator Griffo said.
For Griffo, he believes this was great for high school sports in the area, especially because this was the first high school season in CNY where playoffs were fully allowed in every sport since the pandemic began.
He said that events like this showcase the student and the athlete. For a handful of the seniors that won state titles, they graduated with honors and are moving onto college. Athletes like Tibbitts himself, who will wrestle on the Division 1 level at Binghamton University and will finish his academic career at Sauquoit on High Honor Roll.
People like that give Griffo hope that future generations of student-athletes will carry that form of excellence onward.
"I'm hopeful that we're going to continue to see good things now only from these athletes, but hopefully from many others also," Griffo said.
Overall, Gall said it best.. As an 8th grader who won the state title for gymnastics, she knows how important it was to have the backing of her town while she was competing to be the best in the state.
"It's so nice to know that my community is here for me and they always have my back," Gall said.
And while Gall has a lot of time to continue to cherish all the community has done for her, people like Tibbitts look back on it with fond memories knowing how important it was for his success on the mat.
"I feel like the community as a whole is very close to one another and because of that you see that with the support they rallied around me and the support they rallied around all our sports teams. It's a great community and I feel like I'm going to miss it when I go away," Tibbitts said.