State of Emergency Declared—A Look at Long Lake

LONG LAKE, N.Y. -- A state of emergency was issued in the Town of Long Lake.
Roads have been severely damaged—so have bridges, sidewalks and dams, including possible damage to the Long Lake Water District infrastructure.
Long Lake officials say this is a situation where public safety is at risk.
Right now, no non-essential travel is allowed in the Town of Long Lake and the Hamlet of Blue Mountain Lake.
Here's the latest on road closures from the NYSDOT Mohawk Valley:
Hamilton County update: NY 28N/30 all lanes reopened between Blue Mountain Lake & Long Lake. NY 30 reopened between Long Lake & Franklin County line. NY 28N, in the Town of Long Lake, continues to have all lanes closed between Long Lake & the Essex County line. pic.twitter.com/1yHnWgqw03— NYSDOT Mohawk Valley (@NYSDOTUtica) July 12, 2023