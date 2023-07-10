State of Emergency Declared in 2 N.Y. Counties Due to Flooding

Heavy rain has washed out roads and forced evacuations in the Northeast as more downpours were forecast throughout the day. One person in New York's Hudson Valley has drowned as she was trying to leave her home. The slow-moving storm reached New England in the morning after hitting parts of New York and Connecticut. Heavy downpours with possible flash flooding were forecast in parts of Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine. Officials say the storm has already wrought tens of millions of dollars in damage. The storm canceled hundreds of flights in the New York and Boston airports. Vermont has evacuated some campers and people stuck in homes after getting several inches of rain, with more on the way.