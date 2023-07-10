State of Emergency Declared in 2 N.Y. Counties Due to Flooding

STATE OF NEW YORK -- There's major flooding taking place in the State of New York.
Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for two counties. Those counties are Orange and Ontario counties.
Road closures remain in place in Orange, Westchester, Ulster, Putnam, Dutchess and Rockland counties. Also, Metro-North Services are suspended in northern parts of Hudson and Harlem lines.
There are 5,500 residents without power.
More than eight inches of rain has fallen within a 24-hour period in some locations, a release stated.
"At Governor Hochul's direction, the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services' Office of Emergency Management activated the State Emergency Operations Center and State Fire Operations Center on Sunday to support local requests for assistance. Additional State agencies deployed personnel and equipment to assist local response to flash flooding in both the Mid-Hudson and Finger Lakes regions."
The governor said that New York is "in the middle of a dangerous 48 hours, where extreme weather conditions have put much" of the state at risk.
"I have declared a State of Emergency for Orange and Ontario Counties, where flooding last night made significant damage," Hochul said. "While the storm has already passed through the southern part of New York, conditions remain dangerous in further north where there are ongoing extreme weather conditions. I urge all New Yorkers to remain vigilant, monitor local forecasts and have an evacuation plan ready if you're in a danger zone."
Water rescue teams were sent to areas that were impacted by flooding.
"As of 8:00 a.m. this morning, the following roads are closed in the Mid-Hudson region:
· Route 218, Route 9, Route 9W, 9A, Route 293, Route 32, Route 6, Palisades in Orange County
· Route 202, Bronx River Parkway, Saw Mill River Parkway, U.S. Route 6, Taconic State Parkway, Route 100 in Westchester County
· Route 22 in Ulster County
· Taconic State Parkway and Route 9D in Putnam County
· Taconic State Parkway, Route 9D in Dutchess County
Palisades Parkway and 9W in Rockland County"
There have been two shelters set up by the American Red Cross at Canandaigua Town Hall, 5440 Route 5 and 20 West, Canandaigua; and Sacred Heart School, 7 Cozzens Avenue, Highland Falls.
The State Department of Transportation is monitoring and responding to weather conditions, a release stated.
"The Department is currently deploying 23 bridge inspection teams from the Capital Region, Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier and Long Island, with contractor forces to assist with bridge inspections in the Hudson Valley. It also deploying 10 damage assessment teams from the region and across the state to assess damages on both state and local roads.
Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:
· 1,427 large dump trucks
· 323 large loaders
· 79 tracked and wheeled excavators
· 84 chippers
· 19 graders
· 18 vacuum trucks with sewer jets
15 tree crew bucket trucks"
State Police have also sent additional troopers to areas affected by flooding.
"All State Police specialized vehicles, including four-wheel drive vehicles and Utility Task Vehicles, are also ready for immediate response. Motorists should avoid the impacted regions," a release stated.
The State provided these tips for flash flooding:
- Never attempt to drive on a flooded road. Turn around and go another way.
- If water begins to rise rapidly around you in your car, abandon the vehicle immediately.
- Do not underestimate the power of fast-moving water. Two feet of fast-moving flood water will float your car, and water moving at two miles per hour can sweep cars off a road or bridge.
Below is a video of State Troop F responding to a flood emergency.