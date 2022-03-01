 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State of Union: Biden vows to check Russia, fight inflation

  • 0
Biden set to use first State of the Union to condemn Putin for 'premeditated and unprovoked' war

President Joe Biden, seen here at the White House Monday, February 28, is set to use the first State of the Union address to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin.

 Patrick Semansky/AP

WASHINGTON (AP) - Addressing a concerned nation and anxious world, President Joe Biden has vowed in his first State of the Union address to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.

Biden declared Tuesday night that he and all members of Congress, whatever political differences there may be, were joined “with an unwavering resolve that freedom will always triumph over tyranny.”

He asked the lawmakers crowding the House chamber to stand and salute the Ukrainians as he began his speech. They stood and cheered.

The U.S. president is aiming to lead the country out of the pandemic and reboot his stalled domestic agenda as well as confront Russia’s aggression. 

Recommended for you