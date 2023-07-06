 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Oneida
and north central Madison Counties through 315 PM EDT...

At 230 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Canastota, or near Oneida, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Rome, Oneida, Lenox, Verona, Canastota, Sherrill, Vernon, Oneida
Castle, Wampsville and New London.

This includes the following highway exits...
Interstate 90 between 33 and 34.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

State Police Arrest Town of Salisbury Man on Multiple Charges

  • Updated
  • 0
Arrest

SALISBURY, N.Y. -- State Police in Herkimer arrested a 27-year-old man following an investigation into a shots-fired complaint. 

The shots-fired complaint was from a residence on Lynch Road in the Town of Fairfield on July 5.

No injuries were reported.

Police say James A. Brys is being charged with the following:

  • Reckless Endangerment 2nd degree
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree (Assault Rifle)
  • (2) counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon (unfinished frame)
  • (1) count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree (Ghost Gun), 
  • (5) counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd (Ammo Clip)
  • (1) count of Criminal Possession of a Firearm

He was arraigned in the City of Little Falls Court and sent to the Herkimer County Correctional Facility on $10,000 cash bail, $20,000 partially secured or a $40,000 bail bond, police say. 

