State Police Arrest Town of Salisbury Man on Multiple Charges

SALISBURY, N.Y. -- State Police in Herkimer arrested a 27-year-old man following an investigation into a shots-fired complaint.
The shots-fired complaint was from a residence on Lynch Road in the Town of Fairfield on July 5.
No injuries were reported.
Police say James A. Brys is being charged with the following:
- Reckless Endangerment 2nd degree
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree (Assault Rifle)
- (2) counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon (unfinished frame)
- (1) count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree (Ghost Gun),
- (5) counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd (Ammo Clip)
- (1) count of Criminal Possession of a Firearm
He was arraigned in the City of Little Falls Court and sent to the Herkimer County Correctional Facility on $10,000 cash bail, $20,000 partially secured or a $40,000 bail bond, police say.