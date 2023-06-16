State Police Conduct Underage Drinking Sting

New York State Police conducted an underage drinking initiative in Oneida County on Thursday.
23 of the 24 liquor stores, convenience stores, pharmacies and grocery stores they visited were found to be in compliance.
The only one, Cliff’s Local Market on Rt. 69 in Oriskany, was found to not be complying.
A 22-year-old employee there is charged with unlawfully dealing with a child in the first degree and prohibitive sale of alcohol to a person under 21 years old.
The following locations were checked and found to be in compliance:
- Fastrac 9249 River Rd Marcy, NY 13403
- Fastrac 384 N. Genesee St Utica, NY 13502
- Byrne Dairy 20 Herkimer Rd Utica, NY 13502
- Fastrac 1301 Herkimer Rd. Utica, NY 13502
- Citgo 385 N. Genesee St, Utica, NY 13502
- Byrne Dairy 185 Oriskany Blvd, Whitesboro, NY 13492
- Fastrac 1400 Oriskany St Utica, NY 13501
- Speedway 800 Oriskany Blvd Yorkville, NY 13495
- Cliffs 4862 Commercial Drive New Hartford, NY 13413
- Rocks Liquors 280 Oriskany Blvd Yorkville, NY 13495
- Runway 8515 Seneca Tpk New Hartford, NY 13413
- Mirabito 8536 Senaca Tpk New Hartford, NY 13413
- Cliffs St 7481 St 5 Clinton, NY 13323
- Stewarts 5319 St Westmoreland, NY 13490
- Circle K, 7296 St 233 Westmoreland, NY 13490
- Lichtman’s Wine and Liquor 50 Auert Ave. Utica, NY
- Price Chopper 50 Auert Ave. Utica, NY 13502
- Walgreens 208 Herkimer Rd. Utica, NY 13502
- Speedway 148 N. Genesee St. NY 13502
- Kinney’s Drugs 40 Oriskany Blvd. Whitesboro, NY 13492
- Sunoco 5773 St 291 Marcy, NY 13403
- Hannaford, 4593 Commercial Dr. New Hartford, NY 13413
- Price Chopper/Market 32, 4535 Commercial Dr. New Hartford, NY 13413