State Police cracking down on impaired driving for the holidays

ALBANY, N.Y. -- In an effort to crack down on impaired driving during the holidays, the New York State Police will participate in the “Drive High Get a DUI” national campaign.
The campaign runs from Dec. 14 through Jan. 1, and drivers can expect sobriety checkpoints to be in effect during this time, along with an increase in Troopers on the road.
During last year’s campaign, State Police arrested 522 people for DWI and issued 35,016 tickets. 12,285 of those tickets were for speeding, 840 for distracted driving, and 289 for the “Move Over Law.” 14 fatal accidents were also investigated at the time.
The “Have a Plan” mobile app for smartphones is available. It makes locating a taxi or rideshare service easy. It also provides information on DWI laws and penalties. You can also report an impaired driver on the app.
The State Police gave these tips to prevent impaired driving:
- Before drinking, designate a sober driver.
- If you’re impaired, use a taxi or ridesharing service, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation.
- Use your community’s sober ride program.
- If you happen to see a drunk driver on the road, don’t hesitate to contact local law enforcement.
- If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to their destination safely.