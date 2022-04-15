State Police investigate serious accident in Newport

Newport, N.Y. -- State Police are investigating an accident involving a car and a motorcycle that caused Route 28 near White Creek Road in the town of Newport to be shut down for a couple of hours on Friday.
As of now, State Police have determined that Matthew Borek of Herkimer crossed the centerline of the roadway while driving a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle and struck the driver side of a Nissan, driven by Rebecca Loren of Cohoes.
Borek was ejected from his motorcycle and later transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth's for head and face trauma. He is expected to survive.
Loren was transported to St.Luke's for a complaint of pain.
The investigation is ongoing.