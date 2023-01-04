State Police issued over 32,000 tickets during National DWI crackdown

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that during the National DWI Crackdown, the New York State Police issued 32,934 tickets and arrested 453 people for impaired driving
The crackdown first began on Dec. 14 and ran until Jan. 1. There were a total of 528 injured people and eight fatalities.
"I thank the State Police and local law enforcement for their continued efforts to get dangerous drivers off the roads and protect all New Yorkers. We will not stand for the preventable tragedies that are caused by impaired and reckless drivers, and we will continue our aggressive enforcement measures to make the roads safe for all who use them," Hochul said.
Throughout the campaign, State Police used sobriety checkpoints, added DWI patrols, and ticketed distracted drivers.