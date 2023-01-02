State Police Oneonta ask for public's help locating missing Davenport man

DAVENPORT, NY (WKTV) -State Police at Oneonta is asking for the public’s assistance with a missing person.
They say 78-year-old Theodore Sikora of Davenport has not had contact with his friends or family in over two weeks.
Sikora was last seen on December 23, 2022 at a local gas station. Sikora does not have a cell phone. Troopers have checked with relatives, friends and local hospitals but have not been able to locate Mr. Sikora.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at (607)561-7400, case 11214954.