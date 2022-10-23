State Police searching for missing kayaker on Canadarago Lake

RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY (WKTV) - New York State Police are looking for a missing man near Canadarago Lake. Residents may see the New York State Police helicopter and numerous troopers in the area.
Saturday afternoon, state police at Richfield Springs responded to Canadarago Lake boat launch for a report of a missing kayaker.
They say 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield, MA was last seen assembling a kayak at approximately 12:30 p.m., his kayak and other items were later found unoccupied.
Anyone who may see Mr. Mayock is asked to call SP Sidney at (607)561-7400.