State Police seek information in Potsdam homicide

POTSDAM, N.Y. - A suspect is in custody in connection to the shooting of a 21 -year-old SUNY Potsdam student who was found lying in the road Friday night according to State Police. Police are now asking for public help in seeking information.
31-year-old Michael Snow of Massena is charged with murder in the second degree. Snow was arrested and charged Saturday evening.
State Police say Snow was seen driving a gray Honda Civic with New York registration KVE2731. The vehicle has damage to the driver's side door.
Police say the vehicle passed through Potsdam, Hopkinton, Malone, Westville, Hogansburg, and Massena between 5:00 p.m and 8:30 p.m
Police ask if you have seen snow and the vehicle during those times, to contact State Police at (518) 873-2750.