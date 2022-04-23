State Police seek witnesses in road rage incident on State Route 49

MARCY, NY (WKTV) - State Police in Marcy are investigating a road rage incident that occurred on State Route 49 eastbound in the town of Marcy.
Police say a man driving a tan Chrysler Pacifica in the passing lane around 7:45 Friday morning saw a blue Volkswagen SUV approaching quickly. The man driving the Pacifica told police the driver of the blue SUV pulled into the passing lane ahead of him and slammed on the breaks.
The Pacifica driver was able to stop without crashing.
With both cars stopped in the passing lane of State Route 49, the driver of the blue Volkswagen got out, ran up to the other driver and punched him in the face, then drove away.
Anyone in the area who witnessed any of this road rage incident is asked to call state police at (315) 366-6000.