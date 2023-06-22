State Police 'Speed Week' Resulted in Nearly 21,000 Tickets

STATE OF NEW YORK -- New York State Police announced that troopers issued 20,952 traffic tickets during the week of June 12.
Speed Week, as it was named, resulted in traffic tickets for speeding, DWI, distracted driving, child restraints and seat belt. Tickets were also issued to those drivers who violated the Move Over Law.
State Police broke down the violations by Troop regions. In the Central New York region, 2,290 tickets were issued, including 1,176 for speeding, 20 DWI, 55 distracted driving, 153 child restraints/seat belts and 64 for the Move Over Law.
Troopers on the NYS Thruway issued 2,550 tickets.
The Lower Hudson Valley region had the most tickets issued at 3,468. The Thruway and Central New York regions followed for most total tickets issued, according to the data from State Police.