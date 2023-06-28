Traffic Stop for Speeding Leads to Arrest of Vernon Man

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- A Vernon man is facing charges in two locations stemming from an alleged domestic incident and from speeding in a stolen vehicle.
The alleged domestic incident was reported in New Hartford on June 23.
The New Hartford Police Department said that they got information the suspect, Jason Nugent, 47, was allegedly on Herkimer Road in North Utica on Sunday.
Police located him, but they said he ran from officers and allegedly stole a vehicle.
Later, a traffic stop for speeding on State Highway 23 in the Town of Plymouth on June 27 led to the arrest of Nugent.
New York State Police said they arrested Nugent for criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree.
A trooper learned the car driven by Nugent was reported stolen in Utica, police said.
"After confirming that the vehicle was in fact stolen, Nugent was arrested," police said.
Nugent was arraigned at a local court. He's scheduled to appear in court next month.
State Police said they turned Nugent over to New Hartford Police, where he's being charged with criminal contempt for allegedly violating an order of protection.