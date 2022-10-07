State Police Superintendent resigns

ALBANY, N.Y. -- New York State Police Superintendent, Kevin Bruen resigned early Friday morning.
The 59-year-old was named by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo as the head of the agency, back in June of 2021.
Before receiving the top job, Bruen was general counsel for the State Police and served as Deputy Superintendent, then acting superintendent.
Bruen came under scrutiny by Gov. Kathy Hochul in recent days. Some people in the agency had complained that he protected or shielded a human resource director from internal complaints about her, because Bruen was friends with her.
"Today I accepted the resignation of State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen. I thank him for his years of public service. First Deputy Superintendent Steven Nigrelli will serve as Acting Superintendent on an interim basis, as we conduct a thorough search for a Superintendent who can lead this department in its important work. The State Police have made tremendous progress in combating gun violence and keeping New Yorkers safe, and that must continue,” Gov. Hochul said, in a statement Friday.
Bruen submitted his official resignation Friday.