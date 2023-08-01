State Sen. Griffo Introduces Legislation to Address Resettlement of Migrants

ROME, N.Y. -- State Senator Joe Griffo (R-C-Rome) of Rome has introduced legislation he says will improve communication, accountability and transparency when it comes to the resettlement of migrants in New York.
Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara (D-Rotterdam) will be introducing companion legislation.
"The legislation comes after New York City, without advanced notification or consultation, sent buses of migrants to resettle in hotels in communities throughout the entire state. This action has burdened many communities, strained resources and has resulted in the displacement of poor and indigent individuals who were residing in certain hotels and already struggling with poverty," a release stated.
The key provisions of the bill will require the municipality transferring the migrants to "engage in thorough consultation with the governor and the municipal chief executive of the directly affected local jurisdictions no later than 30 business days before the planned relocation."
There will also be monthly reports created regarding migrants being transported.
"These detailed reports, which will be accessible to the public on a government website, will include the total number of migrants transported from the original municipality, demographic details about the individuals transported, resources provided to the individuals and information related the processes for screening these individuals," the release stated.