Senator Griffo Urging Federal Government to Take Action with Air Quality Due to Candian Wildfires

ROME, N.Y. -- Sen. Joseph Griffo (R-C-Rome) wants more proactive and bilateral action to address air quality due to the Candian wildfires.
Griffo addressed this issue just a day before Independence Day, when many gather outside to celebrate the country's birthday.
In a letter sent to President Joe Biden, Griffo expressed the need for the Candian and US governments to work together to resolve the wildfires and better protect the health of the public.
"We need to have a direct communication and engagement from the president of the United States to the prime minister of Canada," Sen. Griffo said, "to say this is a significant, not only environmental, but health issue and economic issue, and what can we do to work with you to help put this away," he said.
Here's the letter Griffo sent to the president:
July 3, 2023
President Joseph Biden
The White House
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W.
Washington, DC 20500
I am writing regarding the persistent smoke from the Canadian wildfires that has affected many Americans and caused widespread inconveniences and disruptions in communities across the nation.
Families and friends have gathered or will be gathering to celebrate the independence of our great nation. During this celebration, outdoor picnics, barbecues and gatherings will be commonplace. Unfortunately, in New York, like in other parts of the country, residents are once again advised to limit outdoor activities and recreational opportunities due to poor and potentially harmful air quality.
While I recognize that we have no control over when natural disasters may occur, I am urging your administration to continue to work bilaterally with the Canadian government to further address these wildfires. Simply advising people to stay indoors and to limit their time outside is not enough. Further action is needed that will finally resolve this issue, better protect the health and wellbeing of New Yorkers, Americans and Canadians and allow for recreational activities and outdoor events to take place safely this summer."
I thank you for your consideration of this matter.
Sincerely,
Joseph A. Griffo
New York State Senator, 53rd Senate District