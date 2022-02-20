State Trooper car struck by vehicle on I-81

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. - A state troopers car was struck on I-81 southbound Saturday afternoon.
State Police say a trooper pulled into the left shoulder to assist a disabled vehicle on the side of the roadway when 25-year-old Antoinette Brackins of Lake Bluff, Illinois struck the troopers car.
Police say Brackins car then struck the vehicle of 20-year-old Nicole Backus of Watertown.
Brackins and a 20-year-old male passenger were transported by ambulance to Samaritan Medical Center with minor injuries. Backus and a 20-year-old female passenger were transported by ambulance to Samaritan Medical Center for minor injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.