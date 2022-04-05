13-year-old dies when teen driver crashes stolen car in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Police say a 13-year-old boy died when the stolen car he was riding in with five other teenagers collided with another vehicle in Albany.
According to a news release from the Albany police, officers spotted the stolen car Monday night and tried to make a traffic stop.
Police say the driver of the stolen vehicle refused to stop and crashed into another car. They say the stolen car’s driver kept going but eventually stopped near a building.
The six people inside the car ranged in age from 13 to 15. A 13-year-old boy sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at a hospital.