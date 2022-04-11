15-year-old charged in stabbing that killed teen, injured 1

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities in Westchester County have charged a 15-year-old in a stabbing that left another teenager dead and a second victim injured.
The attack occurred Friday afternoon in Mount Vernon. Police say the suspect stabbed the 16-year-old victim and wounded a 15-year-old who was taken to the hospital with puncture injuries.
Names of the suspect and victims aren't being released due to their age.
The suspect is charged with manslaughter, assault and attempted assault, and made an initial court appearance in Mount Vernon on Saturday, and is being held pending a scheduled appearance in county court on Monday.