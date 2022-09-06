17 states, including New York, weigh adopting California's electric car mandate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Seventeen states that tie their vehicle emission standards to rules established in California must decide whether to follow that state’s strict new rules.
California says all new cars, pickups and SUVs must be electric or hydrogen powered by 2035. Under the Clean Air Act, states must abide by the federal government’s standard vehicle emissions standards unless they at least partially opt to follow California’s stricter requirements.
Washington, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon and Vermont are expected to go along. Colorado and Pennsylvania probably won’t.
The legal ground is a bit murkier in Minnesota, where the state’s “Clean Cars” rule has been the subject of a legal fight. Meanwhile, Republicans in Virginia are rebelling against existing links between their rules and California's.