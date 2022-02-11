17-year-old charged in stabbing at Buffalo high school

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A 17-year-old male faces charges of attempted murder and assault in connection with the stabbing of another teen outside a Buffalo high school earlier this week.
Authorities announced the arrest of the suspect late Thursday and say he was arraigned as an adolescent offender early Friday.
A 14-year-old boy remains hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times during a dispute Wednesday. A security guard was wounded by gunfire.
Prosecutors have not released the suspect's name or said whether he is a student. The investigation is ongoing. Police Thursday said they were looking for a suspect or suspects after the attack.