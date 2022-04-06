2 dead following multi-vehicle crash on Thruway near Albany

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. – At least two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the Thruway near Albany, according to New York State Police.
Police say at least five vehicles and one tractor-trailer were involved, and multiple other injuries were reported.
The crash happened just before 8 a.m. Wednesday morning between exit 24 in Albany and exit 25 in Schenectady.
All eastbound lanes of the Thruway are blocked in that area and traffic is being diverted at exit 25 until authorities finish reconstructing the crash.
This is a developing story and will be updated.