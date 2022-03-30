3 Buffalo police officers shot following vehicle chase

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Three Buffalo police officers have been hit by gunfire after a motorist fled a traffic stop and led them on a chase through the city’s streets, firing at officers from the vehicle.
Authorities say officers shot and wounded the driver Tuesday at an intersection in front of a police station.
None of the officers' injuries were life-threatening and no civilians on the street were hit by the flying bullets.
One officer was saved from serious injury by a bulletproof vest. Two people were arrested. Police said the suspect who was shot was undergoing surgery.