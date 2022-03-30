 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Buffalo police officers shot following vehicle chase

  • Updated
  • 0
Buffalo police shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Three Buffalo police officers have been hit by gunfire after a motorist fled a traffic stop and led them on a chase through the city’s streets, firing at officers from the vehicle.

Authorities say officers shot and wounded the driver Tuesday at an intersection in front of a police station.

None of the officers' injuries were life-threatening and no civilians on the street were hit by the flying bullets.

One officer was saved from serious injury by a bulletproof vest. Two people were arrested. Police said the suspect who was shot was undergoing surgery.

Recommended for you