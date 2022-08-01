 Skip to main content
500 DMV positions open in New York; civil service exam available online

  • Updated
Rome DMV Office

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is hiring and registration is now open to take the civil service exam, which will be offered online for the first time ever.

Those who would like to apply to become a motor vehicle representative can take the exam online anytime until midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

The state is looking to hire 500 DMV representatives statewide.

People applying to become a representative must have at least a high school diploma and one year of customer service experience or 30 college credits.

The representatives help the public find services or information they’re looking for at field offices. According to the state, multiple DMV locations are hiring.

The starting salary is $37,507.

For more information on the exam, click here.

