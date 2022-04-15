 Skip to main content
52 NY farmers receive first round of marijuana growing licenses

  • Updated
New York Marijuana Licenses

FILE - Dried hemp plants are sorted and trimmed at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., Monday, April 12, 2021. New York's first 100 to 200 retail cannabis licenses will be solely for people with marijuana-related convictions or their immediate family, state officials said Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in an effort to redress the inequities of a system that has locked up people of color for marijuana offenses at disproportionate rates. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York approved 52 licenses that will allow hemp farmers to get a head start on growing marijuana for the state’s upcoming adult market.

The state Cannabis Control Board approved the licenses under a new law that allows hemp cultivators to grow marijuana for the legal recreational market for two years. Hemp is a type of cannabis plant with lower levels of THC, marijuana’s active ingredient.

The granting of the licenses now means farmers will be able to take advantage of this year’s growing season. Farmers will be limited to one acre outdoors or a little more than half that space in a greenhouse.

Two local farms include HappyHealing420 in Fulton and Bone Creek Farm in Delaware County.

Here's the full list of newly licensed entities:

Download PDF Cannabis licenses

