A 20-year-old woman was shot and killed after her friend turned into the wrong driveway in upstate New York, officials say

A 20-year-old woman was shot and killed Saturday after she and three others accidentally turned into the wrong driveway while looking for a friend's house in rural upstate New York, authorities said.
The woman, identified as Kaylin Gillis, was a passenger in a vehicle when a man fired two shots from his front porch, Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy said in a news conference Monday. One of the shots hit the vehicle and struck Gillis, the sheriff said.
The man, 65-year-old Kevin Monahan, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with her death, Murphy said.
He was arraigned Sunday on a second-degree murder charge, his attorney told CNN. A bail hearing is pending for Tuesday or Wednesday, the district attorney and defense attorney both said.
"It's a very rural area with dirt roads. It's easy to get lost. They drove up this driveway for a very short time, realized their mistake and were leaving, when Mr. Monahan came out and fired two shots," Murphy said, adding that the area has poor cell phone service.
The shooting happened just days after a Black teenager in Kansas City was shot twice by a White homeowner after going to the wrong address to pick up his siblings.
In that case, Andrew Lester, 84, opened fire on 16-year-old Ralph Yarl as the teen stood at Lester's front door before any words had been exchanged, according to a probable cause document obtained by CNN. Lester, who told police he thought the teen was trying to break in, faces two felony charges in a case that touches on so-called "stand your ground" laws, the proliferation of firearms and racial bias.
In the New York shooting, both Monahan and Gillis are White. No one is believed to have exited the car, and there was no interaction between Monahan and anyone in the vehicle before shots were fired, Murphy said.
"There was clearly no threat from anyone in the vehicle. There was no reason for Mr. Monahan to feel threatened," Murphy said.
After the shots were fired, Gillis and the rest of the group drove away from the house in the town of Hebron looking for cell phone service and then called 911.
They were found around 5 miles away from the home in the nearby town of Salem. First responders began administering CPR but Gillis was pronounced dead at the scene, Murphy said.
"This is a very sad case of some young adults that were looking for a friend's house and ended up at this man's house who decided to come out with a firearm and discharge it," the sheriff said.
Shooting suspect was arraigned Tuesday
Police officers later responded to the home from which shots were fired and found Monahan to be uncooperative, Murphy said, adding he "refused to exit his residence to speak with police."
He was taken into custody hours later with help from the New York State Police Special Operations Response Team, according to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff's office.
Speaking to CNN on Tuesday, Murphy said Monahan had not made any statement about the shooting and obtained a lawyer before he came out of the house.
"(He), quite frankly, has not shown any remorse in this case," he said.
Monahan's attorney, Kurt Mauser, pushed back against the notion that there was a standoff with police when he was asked to surrender.
Monahan had no idea that the bullets he fired had struck someone, and he called Mauser to report there were four sheriff's deputies on his road and had "no idea" what they wanted, the attorney told CNN's Brynn Gingras.
Mauser said he got in touch with law enforcement and was informed of the fatality and charge, at which point he arranged for his client to lawfully turn himself over to police.
"This was not a standoff," the attorney said. "This was my client and I not knowing what was going on in terms of the charges that were pending."
Monahan's driveway is 1/8th of a mile long and has no trespassing and private driveway signs, the attorney said.
What we know about Kaylin Gillis
Gillis was an honors student who loved art and Disney and had planned to attend college in Florida studying marine biology, said Murphy, a friend of the victim's family.
"A case like this is absolutely senseless," the sheriff said.
Chuchay Stark, a woman who lives in the county where this happened and took high school senior portraits of Gillis, said the community is going through a spectrum of emotions "from disgust to being heartbroken." She recalled Gillis as one of the few kids who "knew exactly what she wanted" and was sweet to work with.
Over $50,000 has been raised for Gillis' family in a GoFundMe raising money for the "Gillis family for use toward Kaylin's funeral expenses and any immediate financial needs," according to the page.
"On behalf of the Gillis family, we would like to thank everyone who has offered their love and prayers as they embark on this incredibly difficult journey of grief and healing," the GoFundMe page reads.
