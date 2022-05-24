Adult Survivors Act gives sex abuse victims more time to file lawsuits in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Adult sexual assault survivors who missed legal deadlines to sue their abusers will get a second chance to file lawsuits in New York
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the Adult Survivors Act Tuesday, which gives sex abuse victims a one-year window in which the state’s usual statue of limitations for civil lawsuits would be set aside.
The bill got final approval Monday from New York’s Legislature.
The bill is modeled after New York’s now-expired Child Victims Act, which led to more than 9,000 lawsuits against institutions like churches, schools, camps and scout groups.