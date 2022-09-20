 Skip to main content
All New York City subway trains getting security cameras

FILE - A video surveillance camera hangs from the ceiling above a subway platform, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. All subway cars in New York will soon be equipped with security cameras in an effort to keep riders safe and solve crimes happening in train stations, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday, Sept. 20. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority New York City Transit received about $5.5 million in state and federal funding for purchasing and installing cameras on about 6,355 subway cars. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK, N.Y. (AP) - Security cameras, which are already ubiquitous on New York’s streets, will soon be installed in all of the city’s nearly 6,400 subway cars as officials work to rebuild riders’ faith in the system’s safety.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority received about $5.5 million in state and federal funding for purchasing and installing cameras on about 6,355 subway cars.

The new project is expected to be fully completed sometime in 2025. It is intended to keep commuters feeling safe and aid law enforcement in fighting crime.

