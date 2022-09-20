All New York City subway trains getting security cameras

FILE - A video surveillance camera hangs from the ceiling above a subway platform, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. All subway cars in New York will soon be equipped with security cameras in an effort to keep riders safe and solve crimes happening in train stations, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday, Sept. 20. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority New York City Transit received about $5.5 million in state and federal funding for purchasing and installing cameras on about 6,355 subway cars. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)